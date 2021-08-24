US Commerce Secretary Raimondo, Indian Envoy Sandhu Discuss India-US Commercial Ties

Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu on August 23 met with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in Washington and underlined the importance of the bilateral ties between both the nations along with the commercial relationship between the two. He also underscored the commitment of the US and India to elevate the already growing business ties in the support of a broader strategic relationship. Sandhu and Raimondo held a meeting on Monday and discussed the US-India commercial relationship.

The United States Department of Commerce said in a statement, “During their meeting, Secretary Raimondo and Ambassador Sandhu underscored the importance of this commercial relationship and their commitment to growing business ties in support of the broader strategic relationship.”

Indian envoy and US official also exchanged views on the scheduling of the US-India CEO Forum, the US-India Commercial Dialogue and also discussed rescheduling of the US-India High Technology Cooperation Group meeting. Sandhu and Raimondo also talked about US-India collaboration in technology, enhancing the economic policies to further strengthen the collaboration, stated the official statement.

A pleasure speaking with Secretary @CommerceGov @SecRaimondo today. Discussed strengthening India-US commercial and economic ties, including supply chain resilience and enhanced cooperation in tech.sectors. pic.twitter.com/c6XKkxFQJw — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) August 23, 2021

US ties 'on steady upward trajectory'

Earlier this month on the 74th Independence Day, at the Indian-American conference at India House, Sandhu listed the several diplomatic events that set US-India relations on a “steady upward trajectory.” These included Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephone conversations with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, PMO’s participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), Climate and G-7 Summits, recent visits by Cabinet-level, and other high ranking officials of both nations.

"Today humanity's very survival is linked to how well we support each other. India extended its helping hand to the US last year. This year during the surge in India the US Government, Congress, private sector and diaspora provided overwhelming support to India. I take this opportunity to thank each one of you for your generous efforts. I am confident that with our collective action we will come out of this stronger and more resilient," Sandhu said on August 15. The Indian envoy also said that both the United States and India still need to work on sectors such as healthcare and pharma, digital and IT, among others.

IMAGE: Twitter

