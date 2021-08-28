US Committed To Afghan Withdrawal Mission Deadline Amid Heightened Threats At Kabul

The US plans to continue with the decision to fully withdraw American troops from war-torn Afghanistan even after the incidence of suicide bombing attacks at Kabul Airport on Thursday, 26 August. The evacuation efforts of countries helping their nationals flee Afghanistan is now in their "retrograde period" and are facing an "ongoing and acute threat" from ISIS-K.

During the press conference, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “The threat is ongoing and it is active. Our troops are still in danger. That continues to be the case every day that they are there. This is the most dangerous part of the mission".

Earlier on Thursday, two ISIS suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the crowd gathered at the Kabul Airport, resulting in the death of more than 100 people, including 13 US military personnel. So far, 150 people have been injured in the attack claimed by Islamic State (ISIS) militants.

Jen Psaki said, "This is the retrograde period of the mission. What that means is that this is the period of time when the military commanders on the ground and forces begin to move not just troops home, but also equipment home. And that is often a very dangerous part of any mission, but in this case, they're also doing that while there is an ongoing and acute threat from ISIS-K. So that is what they are facing".

The US to complete evacuation mission by August 31

Psaki stated, “What it will also mean, as they move to this retrograde phase, is that there will be a reduction of numbers over the next couple of days...Those numbers will go down in the next couple of days...That is a result of the retrograde process that needs to take place, but also, force protection is front and centre and is vital to the mission'.

She further informed that the president has directed the Secretary of State to continue diplomatic efforts with international partners to secure means for third-country nationals and Afghans with visas to leave the country, even after the US military presence ends.

Paski claimed, “That does not mean or translate into a presence on the ground. As we've noted, we are pulling our presence out by the 31st, and that has not changed".

She informed that the US doesn't have any other option rather than working with the Taliban though they dont trust them.

The White House press secretary added, “The Taliban control large swaths of Afghanistan, including the area surrounding the perimeter of the airport. So, by necessity, that is our option to coordinate with them to get American citizens out; to get our Afghan partners out; to get individuals, who are eligible for the range of programmes the US has, out".

Speaking on the economic impact she said, “There's an enormous amount of economic leverage that the global community has. That's something we need to work with our international partners on".

Ahead of the 31 August deadline, the White House report stated that nearly 4,200 people were transported from Kabul in 12 hours on Friday.

(With PTI input)

(Image credit: AP)