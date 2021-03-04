'US Committed To India's Security And Sovereignty', Says Joe Biden Administration

The United States on Wednesday said it is fully committed to the security and sovereignty of India, calling New Delhi an important strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific. When the State Department spokesperson Ned Price was asked about the arms sales to India, he said the US has authorised over $20 billion in defence sales to New Delhi as of 2021, adding that these offers of advanced defence equipment demonstrate Washington's commitment.

"It’s these offers of advanced U.S. defense platforms that demonstrate our commitment to India’s security and sovereignty. It demonstrates our commitment to that global, comprehensive, strategic partnership," Price told reporters.

'US' Kashmir policy has not changed'

When asked if Secretary of State Antony Blinken has picked up the Kashmir issue with his Indian counterpart, Price said "yes, he has". Price added that the US welcomes the steps taken by the Indian government to return the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir to full "economic and political normalcy" consistent with India's democratic values. Price said the US government continues to closely follow the developments in Kashmir and the policy has not changed towards the conflict-ridden region.

When asked about the Biden administration's policy toward Pakistan given that it borders both India and Afghanistan, Price said the US has important relationships with both New Delhi and Islamabad. "They are not a zero-sum proposition when it comes to U.S. foreign policy. We are – we have productive, constructive relations, and productive and constructive relationships with one does not detract from the relationship we have at the other. It does not come at the expense at the relationship we have with the other, Price said.

Price explained that the United States has a global comprehensive strategic partnership with India and as far as Pakistan is concerned, it has shared interests in the region. Price said that the United States would like both India and Pakistan to "reduce tensions" along the line of control (LOC) and return to the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

