US Company Gives Surprise Bonus Worth Rs 71 Crore To Its 198 Employees

St John Properties, a commercial real estate company in the US gave $10 million (approximately Rs 71 crore) in bonuses to its 198 employees. The employees will get $50,000 to $2,50,000 depending on how long they have been with the company. The employees were handed envelopes containing their bonus in a holiday party which was held by the company on Saturday.

Rewarding 'in a big way'

Company founder Edward St. John that he realised that the company wanted to reward their employees in a big way, that would make a significant impact on their lives. He said that they were thankful to every one of their employees for their hard work and dedication and couldn’t think of a better way to show it. It also said that they were thankful for each of their employees, and we’re thrilled to reward them in such a big way. The company was established by Edward St John in 1971. It has since then, evolved from a small, local real estate developer into one of the largest and most successful privately held commercial real estate firms in the Mid-Atlantic region.

It’s our honor to publicly announce that a $10 mil bonus will be paid to all SJP employees in celebration of achieving our goal of developing 20 mil SF of CRE space! We are thankful for each of our employees, and thrilled to reward them in such a big way! https://t.co/EhfuulmVoG pic.twitter.com/pdw3zH6DbF — St. John Properties (@stjohnprop) December 9, 2019

Read: Huawei To Give $285 MN Bonus To Employees For Coping With US Sanctions

Read: Company Lays Off Miners After Hiring Them From Blackjewel

Last month, the Chinese telecom giant Huawei said that it will hand out USD 286 million in cash as bonuses to staff working to help it cope with US sanctions that threaten its smartphone and other businesses. A company announcement circulated on social media said that 90,000 employees will share USD 285 million, or about USD 3,100 each. Huawei's 180,000-member workforce also will receive an extra month's salary. According to reports, the company in a written response to questions confirmed the document was genuine but said it had no comment.

Read: Wine Company Makes Flat Eco-friendly Wine Bottles From Recycled Plastic

Read: Deal Gives Ford Workers $9K Signing Bonus; Plant Will Close