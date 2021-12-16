US Concerned Over Chinese Military Buildup Along India's Border: Report

The US Department of Defense expressed its concerns over escalating Chinese military buildup near the demarcation line with India as China deployed long-range strategic bombers last week in the region, Sputnik reported citing the Foreign Policy magazine. Indian officials have recently stated that China maintains a substantial military presence near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and conducts more operations in the region. According to the report, it is unclear whether the United States will offer India military assistance. Meanwhile, the magazine was told by an Indian official that the US was constantly sharing intelligence information with India.

After a tragic escalation near Lake Pangong Tso in May 2020, India and China increased their military presence in the disputed region while also beginning disengagement talks. Amid the talks, a deadly clash occurred at the Galwan Valley in June of the same year which left dozens of soldiers killed on both sides. Since then, the two countries have been holding discussions to de-escalate the border crisis.

China announces new land border law

Meanwhile, in October this year, China passed a new law stating that "Sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China's are sacrosanct and inviolable." Members of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) passed legislation centred around the "protection and exploitation" of land border areas, which will come into effect from January 1, 2022. The law empowers China to protect its territorial integrity and land borders, as well as to combat any conduct that jeopardises territorial sovereignty and borders, Xinhua news agency reported.

Border disputes stretch for 3,488 km along LAC

The new land border law allows the Chinese government to take steps to bolster border security, support economic and social growth, and open up border areas. It encourages the state to improve public services and infrastructure in such places, as well as encourage and support people's lives and work there. The new land border law comes at a time when the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) are locked in a standoff in eastern Ladakh. The border disputes between India and China stretch for 3,488 kilometres along the Line of Actual Control. The Indian Army has also beefed up its artillery deployments along the LAC, deploying Bofors and M777 Ultra Light Howitzers, as well as artillery and Long Range Vectors in the Eastern sector, in preparation for the winter haul.

Image: AP/PTI