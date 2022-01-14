US Concerned Over Plight Of Tibetans Residing In China Amid Increased Crackdown Activities

As China continues its hostile crackdown targetting minority communities living in the mainland, the US State Department has raised concerns over the plight of Tibetans amid the expedited move towards 'sinicisation.' Further noting reports of Beijing's escalated actions against Tibetan Buddhists, including the destruction of Buddha statues, removing prayer wheels and burning prayer flags, the US State Department's Office of the International Religious Freedom (USIRF), in a statement, urged the mainland authorities "to respect the right of Tibetans" and allow to practice their beliefs freely.

The remarks come after Beijing last month levied sanctions on officials of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

China’s sanctions last month on four US Commission on International Religious Freedom commissioners, incl Chair Nadine Maenza, Vice Chair Nury Turkel & Commissioners Anurima Bhargava & James W. Carr, constitute yet another PRC affront against universal rights: US Dept of State pic.twitter.com/vs2lJ9wLwV — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

We're very troubled by reports of escalating PRC actions against Tibetan Buddhists, incl authorities, destroying Buddha statues, removing prayer wheels & burning prayer flags: US Department of State Office of International Religious Freedom — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

It is to mention that the Office of International Religious Freedom promotes universal respect for freedom of religion or belief for all as a core objective of US foreign policy. "We monitor religiously motivated abuses, harassment and discrimination worldwide and recommend, develop and implement policies and programs to address these concerns," the statement by USIRF said, as quoted by ANI.

As per the US department of religious freedom, reports of Beijing sending Tibetan children to specific 'sinicisation' camps for indoctrination into the Chinese worldview have also emerged. In addition, these children are also said to be given special training in order to prepare them for induction into the state-run militia, ANI reported. Citing the Tibetan media, ANI also mentioned that the Xi Jinping-led Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is aimed at changing the demographics of the Tibetan Autonomous Region, as the jurisdiction of the latter is based on the hands of Beijing.

'China attempts to destroy aspects of Tibetan Buddhism culture'

Earlier in December, Chinese authorities in the Kham Drago region launched incommunicado detentions, alleged violations of human rights and torture. In a joint statement released by the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) and Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) noted Beijing destroyed the statue of a 99feet Buddha, erected in 2015, in yet another evidence of religious intolerance. "China's attempt is to destroy aspects of Tibetan Buddhism culture. It is a way of homigenising, and criticizing the entire Tibet.

In addition, it also subdues East Turkistan and Southern Mongolia. This is also an attempt to sinicize and tired China and Chinese occupied country," a TYC activist from Dharamshala told ANI. In a Chinese government-ordered demolition, mainland troops also destroyed 45 prayer wheels near Drago monastery in December. Earlier in November, the Drago monastery Garden Namgyal Monastic school, which taught over 100 students, was also mowed down.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: AP)