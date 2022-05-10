The United States expressed concern over the growing chaotic situation fueled by violence in Sri Lanka after agitated protestors burned the houses of ruling leaders, including its Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa's home, on Monday. Till now, eight people, including a ruling party MP, have been reported dead, and more than 200 people have suffered injuries. Ever since the anti-government protest started in Sri Lanka against the falling economy, the country has been witnessing a series of violent incidents.

On Tuesday, the US Department of State spokesperson, Ned Price, expressed concern over the ongoing situation in Sri Lanka. He said the US is monitoring the developments in Sri Lanka and urged the Sri Lankan government to end the ongoing chaos by implementing the right solutions. He also called for the prosecution of the ones involved in violence during anti-govt protests in Sri Lanka.

Closely monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka. We are deeply concerned by the violence against peaceful protesters and innocent bystanders, and are urging all Sri Lankans to focus on finding and enabling long-term solutions to the country’s economic and political challenges. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) May 9, 2022

Sri Lanka Crisis: US calls for prosecution against people involved in violence

"We’re closely following the ongoing developments in Sri Lanka, including the resignation of the prime minister. We urge the government to work quickly to identify and implement solutions to achieve long-term economic stability and address the Sri Lankan people’s discontent over the worsening economic conditions, including power, food, and medicine shortages as well," he said in the press briefing.

Speaking about the ongoing protest, Prince said, "We condemn violence against peaceful protesters and call for a full investigation, arrests, and prosecutions of anyone involved." We are also concerned with the state of emergency declarations that can be used to curb dissent. So we’re continuing to watch this very closely. "

Protest in Sri Lanka

On Monday, Rajapaksa loyalists indulged in a violent clash with anti-government protestors who were demonstrating outside PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's Temple Trees residence, and then at the main protest site at Galle Face Green. Soon, the clash between both groups turned violent, forcing police and riot squads to launch tear gas and water cannons at government supporters after they crossed police lines and attacked protesters. Anti-government demonstrators retaliated against the government's supporters and targeted ruling party leaders. During the night, angry demonstrators also attacked the government supporters and burned houses belonging to the Rajapaksas and various ministers and MPs. Currently, police officials in large numbers have been deployed in every corner of the cities.

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

For the first time in the last 75 years, Sri Lanka is witnessing its worst economic crisis, leaving people extremely furious over the rising inflation. According to reports, the foreign currency reserves of Sri Lanka have run dry and people have been facing a crisis for essential items including food, medicine, and fuel for quite a long time. Meanwhile, the government has urged emergency help and blamed the COVID pandemic for the economic crisis within the country, arguing that due to the pandemic, Sri Lanka's tourist trade came down. However, experts believe that economic mismanagement by the Sri Lankan government is the major cause of the economic crisis.

Image: AP