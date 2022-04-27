After United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated that Iran had expedited its nuclear programme, White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed concern that Tehran may produce a nuclear weapon in weeks. During a press conference on Tuesday, Jen Psaki told reporters, “What Secretary Blinken said during his testimony this morning was that (Iran's) breakout period is down from about a year, which is what we knew it was during the deal—to just a few weeks or less", Newsweek reported. She further voiced her concern. "It definitely worries us," she said.

Blinken said on Tuesday that Iran might potentially obtain a nuclear weapon in "a matter of weeks," bringing the previously anticipated timescale forward. Blinken told senators, "Their programme has galloped forward."

Notably, US President Joe Biden's administration has also issued similar warnings in the past regarding Iran's nuclear capability.

Further, according to a report by The Times of Israel, the breakout period is considered to be the time period in which Iran would need to gather enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb if it decides to do so.

'Pulling out of the nuclear deal, making us less safe, giving us less visibility': Psaki

In addition to this, both Blinken and Psaki blamed the escalation of nuclear programme on former US President Donald Trump's pullout from the nuclear deal, claiming that the agreement helped Iran delay the acquisition of a bomb. Referring to the pullout, Psaki claimed, “Certainly that is a direct impact of pulling out of the nuclear deal, making us less safe, giving us less visibility", as per the Newsweek report.

The White House press secretary also highlighted the fact that Iran's nuclear programme was carefully controlled and supervised by foreign inspectors under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), popularly dubbed the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Psaki went on to say that since the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew the USA from participating in the deal, Iran has aggressively advanced its nuclear programme and restricted collaboration with international inspectors in violation of Iran's nuclear deal commitments.

According to the Newsweek report, in May 2018, Trump had unilaterally cancelled his predecessor Barack Obama's Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The decision had distanced the United States from its Western allies, who had been negotiating a deal among seven nations for over two years, including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, on Monday, requested a meeting to restore the JCPOA as soon as possible. As per media reports, a fresh agreement would likely result in the removal of certain US sanctions against Iran, although others have argued that doing so would jeopardise US national security.

