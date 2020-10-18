US Condemns Attack On Kurdistan Democratic Party's Office In Baghdad

The United States on Saturday, October 17, condemned the recent attack on Kurdistan Democratic Party's branch office in Iraq's capital Baghdad. The United States accused the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) of organising the attack on KDP's office in Baghdad.

'Behave responsibly'

"The destabilizing activities of Iran-backed militias operating outside of Government of Iraq control are inflaming ethnic and sectarian tensions and undermining democracy. We strongly urge all parties to behave responsibly during this critical period in which Iraq is already dealing with a pandemic, an economic crisis, and the continued threat of ISIS," the US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press statement.

The attack on the KDP's branch office came after the Kurdish leader Hoshyar Zubari accused the Popular Mobilization Forces of carrying out the recent rocket attacks in Baghdad's Green Zone, where foreign embassies of several countries, including the United States are situated. PMF leader Muhammed al-Basri, while talking to the local press, condemned the attack and distanced the party from any involvement in the incident.

According to reports and video footage that are doing rounds on local news channels, PMF supporters can be seen gathering outside the Kurdistan Democratic Party's branch office in Baghdad on Saturday as a cloud of smoke starts to appear from the building. The supporters can also be seen holding placards with images of Iranian army commander General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by the US Army in Baghdad earlier this year.

