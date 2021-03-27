US Condemns China's Campaign To 'boycott' Brands For ‘cutting Ties’ With Xinjiang Cotton

The United States, on March 26, denounced China’s campaign to “boycott” all the foreign brands that have refused to use Xinjiang grown cotton. "The US condemns the PRC... social media campaign and corporate and consumer boycott against companies, including American, European and Japanese businesses," State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told media reporters. She further asserted that the Biden administration stood in full support of the companies that adhere to the US laws and ensure that their products are not made with “forced labour”.

Beginning last year, a number of international brands including Adidas, Nike, H&M and Burberry released statements stating that they would completely nix the use of cotton produced in China’s Xinjiang region owing to reports of human rights abuses there. On March 24, the leader of the CCP’s youth wing called attention to a similar statement by Swedish retailer H&M sparking massive agitation and an eventual boycott. Additionally, it has also led to a number of Chinese celebrities cutting ties with foreign brands. Meanwhile, CCP released a statement over the matter slamming foreign brands for 'cutting ties' with Xinjiang cotton.

“There are many foreign companies that have released statements which ‘cut ties’ with Xinjiang cotton in the past two years. This included the Better Cotton Initiative members Burberry, Adidas, Nike, New Balance and others,” read a post published by CCP mouthpiece People's Daily on Weibo. “Online users have said the Chinese market does not welcome malicious back-stabbers,” it added. READ | Biden invites Russia, China to first global climate talks

H&M’s statement came as the 27-nation European Union, the United States, Britain and Canada jointly announced travel and financial sanctions on four senior Chinese officials blamed for abuses in Xinjiang. Beijing retaliated by saying it would impose unspecified penalties against European legislators and German researchers who have publicized information about the detention camps.

China denies allegations

China has consistently denied allegations of forced labour and other claims of human rights abuses in the area, which is home to about 11 million Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority that speak a language closely related to Turkish and have their own distinct culture. The US State Department estimates that since 2017, up to two million Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other ethnic minorities could have passed through the camp system, which China calls vocational training centres designed to fight extremism. Reports by Western media have also revealed that Chinese authorities were deliberately sending Uigur woman of childbearing age into forced abortions, intrauterine injections and sterilisation in the region.

(With inputs from AP)

