US Condemns China's Retaliatory Sanctions On USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore & Others

After China announced imposing sanctions on at least four US individuals as a reciprocal countermeasure to the US sanctions on Chinese officials, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken derided the move asserting that “The United States will continue to speak out for human rights.” In a statement on Tuesday, Antony Blinken said that the United States condemns China's retaliatory sanctions on former US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Commissioner Johnnie Moore, and others. The US had earlier sanctioned the Chinese officials over the genocide of the ethnic minority community Uyghurs in Northwest China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region.

"The United States condemns the People's Republic of China's (PRC) sanctions on a former USCIRF commissioner," Blinken said in a statement. He informed that the US sanction had followed the PRC's March retaliatory sanctions against two USCIRF commissioners as well as Canadian, UK, and European officials, academics, and organizations.

"Those were implemented immediately after parallel sanctions announcements from the United States, Canada, UK, and the EU in response to serious human rights abuses against members of ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang," the statement issued by the US Secretary of State read.

China calls out USCIRF Commissioner's 'political bias'

Blinken asserted that the US will continue to call out the human rights violations and will ensure that the principles enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights were upheld. US will continue to promote accountability for the PRC government's abuses, he said. China sanctioned the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) official for his political bias’ against China and interfering in PRC’s internal affairs.

Beijing under the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law recently announced the sanctions on Moore, an evangelical leader and public relations businessman in the US, and four US individuals including Nadine Maenza, chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Nury Turkel, vice-chair of USCIRF, Anurima Bhargava, commissioner of USCIRF, and James W. Carr, commissioner of USCIRF, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian informed at a regular press briefing.

China condemned the US for imposing "illegal sanctions". The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson “firmly opposed” and “strongly condemned the move which has seriously interfered in China's internal affairs,” as he labelled it a “violation principles of international law.” The sanctioned US officials will be barred from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macao. China announced that sanctioned US officials' assets would be frozen