US Condemns 'horrific ISIS Attack' On Gurdwara In Afghanistan That Killed 25 People

The United States condemned the attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul which claimed 25 lives after gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the Sikh religious premise on March 25. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US condemns the horrific attack, claimed by the Islamic State, and added that Afghan people ISIS-K and other terrorist activity.

“Despite the country’s political challenges, the ongoing Afghan peace process remains the primary opportunity for Afghans to come together to negotiate a political settlement and build a unified front against the menace of ISIS-K,” said Pompeo at a press briefing.

'Must be held accountable'

After the attack, an intelligence monitoring group SITE reported that the attack was claimed by the Islamic State. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack expressing deepest sympathies to the victims’ families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“The Secretary-General reiterates that attacks against civilians are unacceptable and those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable,” said the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General in a statement.

The gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the Gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at around 07:45 (local time) when 150 worshippers were inside the Sikh religious premise. The Taliban swiftly denied its involvement and its spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that they have no relation with the attack in Shor Bazar.

After the attack, India conveyed sincerest condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said that India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan.

“Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID-19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers,” said MEA.

India also commended Afghan security forces for their “valorous response” to the attack and their “exemplary courage and dedication” to protect the Afghan people and secure the country.

(Image: Twitter / @HardeepSPuri)