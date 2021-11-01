US Condemns Myanmar Military's 'abhorrent Attacks' In Chin State Amid Anti-coup Protests

The United States on October 31, Sunday stated that it is “gravely concerned” by reports of gross violations of human rights done by the Burmese security forces that have perpetuated in Chin State. The US also denounced the reports of Myanmar military Junta setting fire to and destroying more than 100 residences and Christian churches in the western Chin, US Department of State said in a press document, Sunday.

'Will hold Burmese military accountable..,' says US State Department spokesperson

US State Department’s remark came just a day after reports emerged that the Myanmar junta troops shelled the town of Thantlang in the aftermath of a confrontation with pro-democracy self-defence force, destroying dozens of homes and civilian infrastructures including a London-based charity ‘Save the Children’ office. While most of Thantlang's inhabitants had fled earlier due to increased clashes in the area, Junta’s arson torched two churches and at least 70 homes. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun defended the security forces’ actions and his military's role in Thantlang's razing calling the accusations "groundless."

“We condemn such brutal actions by the Burmese regime against people, their homes, and places of worship, which lays bare the regime’s complete disregard for the lives and welfare of the people of Burma,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, using Myanmar's previous name.

Furthermore, he added, “These abhorrent attacks underscore the urgent need for the international community to hold the Burmese military accountable and take action to prevent gross violations and abuses of human rights, including by preventing the transfer of arms to the military.”

US State Department spokesman Ned Price also stressed that the United States was “deeply concerned” over the Burmese security forces’ intensification of military operations in various parts of Myanmar including in Chin State and the Sagaing Region. “We call on the regime to immediately cease the violence, release all those unjustly detained, and restore Burma’s path to inclusive democracy,” he stressed. The US will continue to promote accountability for the horrific violence by the military Junta against the Burmese population, Price noted, adding that the US supports those working toward a restoration of Burma’s democratic path and a peaceful resolution to the crisis.