US Condemns Myanmar Military's Reign Of Terror, Calls For Arms Embargo To Stop Violence

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has condemned the execution of dozens of people by the Myanmar military on Christmas Eve, calling for an end to arms supplies to the country's governing junta. He also called for a global response against the atrocities committed by Myanmar's military. According to the international charity organisation Save the Children, at least 35 people were killed in the Friday attack on a highway in the eastern Myanmar province of Kayah.

"The targeting of innocent people and humanitarian actors is unacceptable, and the military’s widespread atrocities against the people of Burma underscore the urgency of holding its members accountable. The international community must do more to advance this goal and prevent the recurrence of atrocities in Burma, including by ending the sale of arms and dual-use technology to the military," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, referring to Myanmar's former name.

Over 30 burnt bodies, including women and children, were discovered on a roadway in Kayah state, where pro-democracy rebels had been fighting the military, according to anti-junta forces. Moreover, Save the Children reported the deaths of two of its employees who were caught up in the incident on Tuesday. According to a local monitoring group, Myanmar has been in disarray since a February coup against the elected government, with more than 1,300 people dead in the security forces' onslaught.

US has long limited weaponry to Myanmar's military

The US has imposed a number of penalties on the coup leaders, and like other Western countries, has long limited weaponry to Myanmar's military. Myanmar's Junta government is accused of crimes against humanity during the pre-coup political transition for a ruthless campaign against the Rohingya minority. In June, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution prohibiting arms supplies to Myanmar, but the move was only symbolic because it was not adopted by the more powerful Security Council.

The Myanmar military seized power from the country's democratically elected government in February, putting down protests with lethal force. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a Myanmar-focused advocacy group, the military regime has executed 1,380 people since the takeover. Blinken stated that the US would continue to engage with allies to advocate for accountability for the Myanmar military's actions and that the US would also support a United Nations investigation into the regime's suspected violations of international law.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP