US Condemns New Houthi Missile Attack On UAE Amid Israeli President Isaac Herzog's Visit

The United States on Monday condemned the latest Houthi missile attack on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while Israel President Isaac Herzog visited the Arab country. Marking the third such attack by Iran-backed militia, the UAE intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi rebels early Monday as Herzog arrived in UAE. It is to note that the attack amid the Israeli President’s visit only fuels the ongoing tensions impacting the Persian Gulf more broadly which has previously witnessed a series of attacks as Iran’s nuclear deal talks stalled and Yemen’s decades-long war raged.

After UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) affirmed on Monday that the air traffic movement was normal following the defence forces intercepting and destructing a missile attack launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Earlier, the UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed the foiled Houthi attack. Denouncing such attacks, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that while Herzog’s visit to UAE can build bridges in the region, the “Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians.”

We condemn the latest Houthi missile attack on Abu Dhabi. While Israel’s president is visiting the UAE to build bridges and promote stability across the region, the Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) January 31, 2022

Houthis are launching longest-range attacks yet

According to The Associated Press, while negotiations in Vienna over the Iran nuclear deal are an attempt to save the accord and Emirati-backed forces press the Houthis, the Iran-backed militia are launching their longest-range attacks yet. It is to note that those assaults are a major challenge for the UAE which is part of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition tackling the Houthis. reporting the attack, UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported the interception and said that “the attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas.”

The Houthi-launched ballistic missile launcher was destroyed on Monday in Yemen’s al-Jawf province some 30 minutes after the attack, stated AP citing Emirati Defence Ministry's black-and-white footage. A separate attack last week witnessed a similar strike launched on al-Jawf in the minutes after, which reportedly led the analysts to suggest that UAE might be receiving some intelligence assistance from the West for Houthi strikes.

(Image: AP/Republic World)