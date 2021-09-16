US 'condemns' North Korea's Ballistic Missile Test, Calls For A Peaceful Dialogue

The United States on September 15 condemned ballistic missile launches by North Korea and even called Pyongyang to take part in peaceful dialogue with Washington. As reported by Xinhua, US State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, told the reporters on Wednesday that the US ‘condemns’ North Korea’s missile launches. He also noted that the actions by Pyongyang violate several United Nations Security Council resolutions and also pose a threat to its neighbours and other members of the international community.

In the meantime, Price noted that the US is still devoted to participating in a diplomatic approach to Pyongyang for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. US State Department spokesperson said that Washington has been “very clear” in its messages to North Korea and expressed its willingness to engage in talks. Price also reaffirmed that the US commitment to its regional partners is ‘ironclad.’

Price said, “We do condemn the DPRK’s missile launches. These missile launches are in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, and we know that they pose a threat to the DPRK’s neighbors and other members of the international community.”

“We are in the midst of this, committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK, and we call on the DPRK to engage in a meaningful and substantive dialogue with us. All the while, our commitment to our allies, including Japan and the Republic of Korea, is ironclad,” it added.

North and South Korea test ballistic missiles

North and South Korea have tested ballistic missiles in just a difference of some hours. It also highlighted an arms race on the peninsula amid stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang. As per reports, the North fired two ballistic missiles across its east coast which is also the first test with such missiles in at least six months. North Korea’s missile test marked yet another breach of the UN resolutions which also followed South Korea and China discussing the North’s nuclear issue.

Notably, just hours after Pyongyang carried out the tests, South tested its first submarine-launched ballistic missile. As per BBC, the test by Seoul of missile known as SLBM was pre-planned and was not in response to North’s launches.

IMAGE: AP

