US Condemns Rocket Strikes By Palestine On Israel, Calls It An 'unacceptable Escalation'

The United States condemned the Palestinian rocket attacks on Israel saying it recognises Israel's legitimate right to defend itself. Describing the incident as an 'unacceptable escalation', the US condemned the barrage of rocket attacks fired into Israel 'in the strongest terms'.

US State of Department spokesperson Ned Price said: "Let me start by saying that the United States condemns in the strongest terms the barrage of rocket attacks fired into Israel in recent hours. This is an unacceptable escalation."

He added, "While we urge de-escalation on all sides, we also recognize Israel's legitimate right to defend itself and to defend its people and its territory. It is critical for all sides to ensure calm and de-escalate tensions and avoid violent confrontations, such as the responsible decision to reroute today's parade."

When asked if condemned the killing of Palestinian children by the Israeli military, Price replied, "Obviously - and these reports are just emerging. And I understand - I was just speaking to the team. I understand we don't have independent confirmation of facts on the ground yet, so I am very hesitant to get into reports that are just emerging. Obviously, the deaths of civilians, be they Israeli or Palestinians, are something we would take very seriously."

Israel launches air strikes in Gaza Strip

Twenty people including nine children were killed amidst fresh airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Heath Ministry confirmed on May 10. Earlier on Monday, Hamas, an extremist group controlling the Gaza Strip, fired a barrage of rockets into the Israeli territory. Later, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) confirmed bombing Hamas targets in retaliation.

This incident marks a major escalation of violence from the enclave signaling the possible start of a wider conflict. As per ANI, the country has been embroiled in conflict over the impending eviction of several Palestinians from East Jerusalem's neighborhood. The conflict turned bloody last Friday after Israeli Law enforcers and Palestinians clashed at the Al Aqsa Mosque complex. The skirmish led to more than 200 Palestinian and over 17 Israeli fatalities.

US expresses 'serious concerns'

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday expressed "serious concerns” about the violence and unrest. In a statement released by the White House, Sullivan highlighted recent engagements by senior US officials with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials and key regional stakeholders to press for the measures that ensure peaceful resolution of conflicts. He further asked his counterpart to deescalate tensions, and denounce violence. Furthermore, the US national security advisor pledged the Biden administration’s commitment to Israel’s security and to supporting stability throughout the Middle East region.

