US Condemns Taliban Attack On UN Compound In Afghanistan's Herat, Cites International Law

The United States on Friday condemned the recent attack on UN Compound in Herat, Afghanistan, and reiterated its call for an immediate reduction in violence in the country. Maintaining that attacks against civilian United Nations personnel are prohibited, the White House stressed on negotiations without delay. According to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the main UN compound was attacked by "anti-government elements" on Friday. In the incident, one Afghan security guard was killed and several others were injured.

"The United States strongly condemns the attack on the United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan that resulted in the death of an Afghan guard. The United Nations in Afghanistan is a civilian entity focused on supporting peace efforts, promoting the rights of all Afghans and providing humanitarian and development assistance. Attacks against civilian UN personnel and facilities are prohibited under international law," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

The White House also reiterated its call for immediate negotiations so "that the Afghan people can achieve a durable and just political settlement that brings the peace and security they deserve."

Rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire were used to attack the entrance of the provincial compound, UNAMA statement said. Heavy fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban was also seen in the UN facility.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan government has gained control over Herat's Karokh district. During the fight, at least 152 Taliban terrorists were killed while 52 were injured, the government informed.

Since the US decided to pull out its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban has expanded its base. Of 419 districts in the country, more than 190 districts are under the Taliban's control.

Civilian casualties in Afghanistan record high

The country has also witnessed a surge in violence. According to a UN report, civilian casualties in Afghanistan reached a record high in the first half of 2021. There is a 47% increase in civilian casualties across Afghanistan in 2021. compared to the same period last year. The surge in casualties began in May, when the US began withdrawal and the Taliban made advances to seize more territory.

