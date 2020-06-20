US: GOP Lawmaker Opposes Pelosi's Order To Remove Portraits From Capitol

South Carolina Representative Jeff Duncan on June 19 called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reverse her order to remove portraits of previous speakers from the Capitol. Duncan wrote a letter to Pelosi on June 19 questioning her decision to remove the portrait of former Speaker of the House James L. Orr of South Carolina. Duncan represents the same Congressional district as James Orr. In the letter, Duncan requested Pelosi to either reconsider her decision or allow him to display the portrait of Speaker Orr in his DC office.

"I am very concerned at the precedent that your action sets and that it will end with removing history. Every leader in our country's history, including ourselves, has flaws and imperfections. Every single portrait or statue in the U.S. Capitol depicts individuals who have made mistakes or questionable statements by modern-day standards. Will we next remove statues of Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson over ties to slavery?" Jeff Duncan questioned Nancy Pelosi in his letter.

In response to Speaker Pelosi’s actions to remove portraits of certain former Speakers from the Capitol, I'm writing to 1) request she reconsider, 2) if not, allow me to display the portrait of Speaker Orr (who used to represent my district) in my DC office. Full letter below- pic.twitter.com/pFNOodS7dQ — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) June 19, 2020

Pelosi's order

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on June 18 ordered the removal of portraits of four former House Speakers from US Capitol ahead of Juneteenth. The four former Speaker whose portraits were removed supposedly shared ties to the Confederacy. The Confederacy or the Confederate States of America was an unrecognized republic that had waged war against the Union states during the American Civil War. The Confederate states were mostly from the South such as Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Texas, whose economies were largely dependent on agriculture that was built upon slavery at that time.

