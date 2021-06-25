US Confirms Removal Of Wuhan Virus Sequences From American Database: Report

Further mounting on concerns of secrecy around the origin of COVID-19, US officials have confirmed the deletion of the genetic makeup of some of the earliest samples of the coronavirus in China from an American database where they were initially stored, only at the request of Chinese researchers. As per a Bloomberg report, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) on June 23 said in a statement, the data which was first submitted to the US-based Sequence Read Archive back in March 2020 was “requested to be withdrawn” by the same researcher in a gap of three months in June. The deleted genetic sequence came from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is also the earliest known hotspot of COVID-19.

Reportedly, the agency said that the reason cited to ‘withdraw’ Wuhan virus sequences was that the information had been updated and was being submitted to a separate database. The unnamed researcher asked the data of the first discovered sequences of COVID-19 causing the virus were asked to be removed “to avoid version control issues.” The agency reportedly said, "Submitting investigators hold the rights to their data and can request withdrawal of the data...NIH can’t speculate on motive beyond the investigator’s stated intentions.”

The disappearances of Wuhan virus sequences have further raised suspicion about what other information regarding COVID-19 origin has been veiled. Bloom eventually recovered the information and said that it failed to provide definite details on where or how the SARS-CoV-2 originated in Wuhan in 2019.

The controversy around the database of the earliest known forms of coronavirus has further stirred the questions surrounding China and its handling of the disease. Politicians and scientists across the globe have grown frustrated with China’s evident efforts to deflect an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, especially the possibility of coronavirus being leaked from the Wuhan lab.

WHO’s team of experts denied access to raw data

China’s secrecy regarding COVID-19 went as far as denying the 14-member team of experts sent by the World Health Organization (WHO) access to raw data regarding coronavirus. The team later concluded the investigation without any definite information of COVID-19 origin but mentioning that the virus likely transmitted among humans from animals. The WHO investigation drew a flac for being ‘premature.’ Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has also directed the country’s intelligence agencies to probe the origin of coronavirus even as China continues to criticise the move.

