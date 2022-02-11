US Congress Approves Sexual Harassment Bill To Bar Forced Arbitration In Sex Abuse Cases

On February 10, the US Congress passed bipartisan legislation prohibiting the use of forced arbitration in workplace sexual assault and harassment cases, sending the bill to President Biden. The move attempts to end a hidden process that often shields abusers from full and public accountability.

The bill was passed by the Senate on a voice vote three days after it had been overwhelmingly supported by the House. It has been heralded by employment attorneys as one of the most significant improvements to labour law in decades, and it might spark a sea change in how corporations handle complaints of sexual assault. Biden is expected to sign the sexual harassment bill, according to the White House, AP reported.

The bill's quick approval was also the latest example of Democratic leaders in US Congress recalibrating their approach to focus on narrower subjects that get bipartisan support, following a series of legislative failures on key components of their domestic agenda. The House passed a stopgap budget bill to avoid a government shutdown on Tuesday, as well as the most comprehensive reorganisation of the Postal Service in nearly two decades.

New legislation to extend Violence Against Women Act introduced on Wednesday

On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of senators introduced new legislation to extend the Violence Against Women Act, which they said was on the verge of receiving the 60 votes required to pass the Senate. A surprising coalition of liberals and conservatives came together to support the mandatory arbitration measure. It would allow survivors of sexual harassment and assault to sue their abusers in state, tribal, or federal court, even if they had signed an employment contract that prohibited such litigation and required misconduct accusations to be resolved through arbitration.

An estimated 60 million American workers are covered by such agreements, which have gotten a lot of attention in the years since the Me Too movement because they make it harder to punish sexual offenders. Proponents of the bill claim that the confidential arbitration procedure might heavily favour protecting perpetrators of abuse, leaving victims with little way to seek responsibility.

Few Republicans opposed the law

Some Republicans, however, opposed the law, claiming that the federal government had no authority to invalidate employment contracts. However, the bill had such widespread support that none of them insisted on filing formal objections, thereby allowing the bill to pass without a recorded vote. In today's Senate, where the two parties have sparred viciously over policy and Republicans have used the filibuster to stymie much of Biden's agenda, such an outcome is unusual.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP