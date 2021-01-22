US Congress approves waiver required by Lloyd Austin to become Defence Secretary

The US Congress, on January 21, approved a waiver to permit retired General Lloyd Austin to serve as the secretary of Defense in Biden administration. As per the American constitution, Austin was required to gain a waiver from a law that requires a defense secretary to wait seven years after active duty service before taking the job. The retired general, with the approval of the US Senate has become the first African American to hold the honorary position.

The US Congress has only approved the waiver twice in past, latest being that for Marine Gen Jim Mattis in 2017. On January 21, the lower house first voted on a bipartisan basis, 326-78 to waive the seven-year cooling-off period for Austin to serve in the top Pentagon job. The Senate, where the waiver needed 60 votes to pass, approved it soon after with a bipartisan tally of 69-27.

Read: Joe Biden To 'immediately' Mend Ties With WHO, Will Attend Executive Meeting: Report

Read: Donald Trump Issues 73 Pardons In Final Hours In The Office: Here's The Full List

According to ANI, Austin, who retired in 2016, had pulled all stop to gain the waiver including meeting top House and senate lawmakers who would need to pass the legislation. The Senate Armed Services Committee had already voted in favor of the waiver and to favorable reporting Austin out of the committee. With the Congress approval, former Army four-star general and head of US Central Command has become the first black to be appointed as US Secretary of defense.

'Intelligence and respectful'

“I feel even stronger about the need to confirm him after that conversation. Not only was he intelligent, not only did he understand the issues, but he had something frankly not everybody in the Pentagon has: he seemed to genuinely respect us. He seemed to genuinely want to answer our questions, want to deal with us as a co-equal branch of government, and that is enormously important.” said House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith about Austin.

Read: Kamala Harris' Appointment As VP Would Help In Cementing Ties With India: White House

Read: Joe Biden To 'immediately' Mend Ties With WHO, Will Attend Executive Meeting: Report