US Congress Members Call For Action On Tibet; Urge For Meeting Between Biden & Dalai Lama

In the latest sign of intensifying interest in Tibet, US Democratic and Republican members of the Congress on Tuesday called for a meeting between President Joe Biden and Dalai Lama. In Senate and House bipartisan letters, over 60 US Congress members said that the Biden administration’s presumptive Tibet coordinator should push for a meeting between the US President and 86-year-old Dalai Lama, fully implement US laws on Tibet, end the practice of calling Tibet part of China and more. The letters to Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya also called on the US to press China to resume dialogue with the Dalai Lama’s representatives that last took place 12 years ago.

"These letters provide a vital framework for the next special coordinator to address China's oppression in Tibet while making it clear that Congress expects the Biden administration to act quickly and meaningfully to support the Tibetan people," said Franz Matzner, government relations director of the International Campaign for Tibet, an advocacy group with offices in Washington, DC and Europe.

"At a time when Freedom House has declared Tibet the least-free country on Earth alongside Syria, ICT thanks the 38 senators and 27 representatives who signed onto these letters and showed crucial leadership on the Tibetan issue. We look forward to working with the next special coordinator and encourage her to use these letters to advance US policy on Tibet," Matzner added.

US' intensifying interest in Tibet

The American legislature encouraged the Biden administration to keep insisting that Beijing not intervene in the selection of the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation. It suggested that Biden invite Dalai Lama to the Oval Office or meet with him in his exile home of India, among other options. In total, the letter to Zeya, who is currently serving as undersecretary of state for civilian security, democracy and human rights, lists 10 areas where Congress and the Biden administration can work together on Tibet.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that since George HW Bush in 1991, every sitting US President has met the Tibetan spiritual leader except Donald Trump. The Dalai Lama did not visit Washington DC during Trump’s presidency and then the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travel, limiting opportunities for a meeting. But both the Trump and now the Biden administrations have stepped up criticism over the Chinese government, which plans to appoint its own successor to the 86-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, going against the Tibetan policy and Support Act that states only Dalai Lama and the Tibetan Buddhist community can decide on his succession.

(With inputs from ANI)

