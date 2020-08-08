US Congress' Talks On Coronavirus Stimulus Package End In Stalemate

The last-ditch negotiations between the Democrats and Republicans to agree to another stimulus package for the pandemic-hit US economy ended in a stalemate on August 7. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer discussed the coronavirus relief legislation with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at Capitol Hill.

After the meeting, Schumer told a press briefing that Democrats proposed a stimulus package of $3.4 trillion and were ready to meet Republicans at a middle ground. Calling it a “disappointing meeting”, the Senate leader said that Republicans were not ready to go “much above” their existing $1 trillion and rejected the proposal.

“There are only two choices for them. Negotiate with Democrats and meet us in the middle...The other choice is for them to do executive orders, which by their own admission – they’ve said it to us repeatedly, is not close to as good,” said Schumer.

Read: Pelosi Accuses Birx Of Spreading Disinformation, Says She Does Not Have Confidence In Her

Read: US: Nancy Pelosi Orders House Members To Wear Masks Or Be Out Of The Chamber

'Recovery losing steam'

The unemployment of the United States stands at 10.2 per cent and the jobless benefits under the previous stimulus package have expired. Democrats have been reiterating that the Republican-proposed package doesn’t cover the opening of schools, COVID-19 testing, and dealing with the rental assistance as the federal moratorium on evictions has expired.

Following the July jobs report, Pelosi and Schumer had issued a joint statement, saying the economic recovery is losing steam and more investments are still urgently needed to protect the lives and livelihoods of the American people. The duo added that President Trump appears ready to walk away from the negotiating table. They said that the choice of weak and narrow executive orders barely scratch the surface of the necessary requirements to help Americans.

“We call upon the White House’s negotiators to join us once again at the negotiating table today to secure a bipartisan agreement to put children, families and workers first,” the statement read.

Read: Bernie Sanders Slams 'hypocrite' Elon Musk For Opposing US Govt's Stimulus Package

Read: Elon Musk Opposes US Govt's Stimulus Package, Says 'it Is Not In Best Interests Of People'