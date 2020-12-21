US Congressional Leaders Reach $900 Billion Deal To Help Revive COVID-hit Economy

After months of wrangling, US Congressional leaders on December 20 announced that they have secured a deal for a sweeping $900 billion package of pandemic aid, including money for business and unemployment programmes. According to CNN, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the leadership from both chambers had “finalised an agreement”. He added that the COVID relief aid is packed with targeted policies that help struggling Americans who have already waited entirely too long.

The package of pandemic aid comes as many COVID-19 economic relief programmes were set to expire at the end of the month. The money is set to accompany the $1.4 trillion spending bill to fund government operations over the next nine months. Now, the House of Representatives and the Senate are expected to vote on the package on Monday and it will then need to be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

In a joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that they are going to crush the virus and put money in the pockets of the American people. They added that the package delivers urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the America people as the virus accelerates. Separately, Schumer also said that the package would establish a floor, not a ceiling, for coronavirus relief in 2021 and the Democrats would push for more aid after President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.

COVID relief package

The full details of the relief package have yet to be released. However, the package is expected to include $600 direct stimulus payment for Americans under a certain income level, among many other programs aimed at helping the economic fallout of the pandemic. Additionally, the package is also set to include $300 billion in support for businesses, and money for vaccine distribution, schools and renters facing eviction.

Now, a number of procedural steps are still to take place to clear the way for a vote in both chambers. Once the details of the package are unveiled, the House Rules Committee will have to consider the package and then they will have to schedule a House floor debate and set upvotes in the chamber. The Senate requires the consent of all 100 members to schedule a vote, and it is uncertain if that will happen if any member is unhappy with the bill or process. However, if they can’t get an agreement for a quick vote, McConnell will be forced to take procedural steps to up a vote, a process that could take several days.

