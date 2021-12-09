US: Congressional Staffer Held In Capitol Complex For Entering With Gun

A congressional staffer was arrested by US Capitol Police on Thursday after he entered the Longworth House Office Building, a legislative complex, with a gun in his bag. The incident, which prompted a brief lockdown of the Capitol Hill complex, brought back memories of the violent January 6 insurrection, news agency AP reported.

Jeffrey Allsbrooks, 57, was apprehended just four minutes after he entered the Longworth House Office Building. Capitol Police was quoted by the news agency as saying that the officers stationed at a security checkpoint were alerted after they noticed a picture of a handgun in a bag on the X-ray screen. However, Allsbrooks told police that he had forgotten the gun was in his bag.

Allsbrooks was detained on charges of illegally possessing a firearm. However, it is yet to be disclosed as to why he was allowed to pass through the screening with a weapon concealed in his bag.

"We are still looking into what occurred before, during, and after the four minutes of his arrest," Capitol Police was quoted by AP as saying.

Following the incident, Capitol Police declared a brief lockdown, instructing other personnel in the building to remain inside their offices. The lockdown was lifted after about nine minutes.

Notably, the arrest comes as Capitol Police are investigating a record amount of threats against lawmakers in the US. Earlier in the month of September, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger anticipated that officials would respond to over 9,000 threats against members of Congress in 2021. He claimed that over 4,100 had been reported from January to March, AP reported.

'Bomb threat' at Capitol Hill

It should be mentioned here that in August a bomb threat near Capitol Hill had prompted law enforcement authorities to vacate multiple buildings in the area. Forty-nine-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry, a resident of North Carolina, initiated the bomb hiatus for nearly five hours on August 20.

Roseberry demanded a “revolution" in a live-stream Facebook address that he recorded from inside of his truck. He asked, all the Democrats to step down. The angry suspect then held a canister during the broadcast, calling it a bomb. However, law enforcement officers, after his arrest, indicated that there was, in fact, no bomb in Roseberry's truck but that he did possess some bomb-making material.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP/Shutterstock)