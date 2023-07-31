US Congressman Admits Hunter Biden 'should Be Prosecuted' In Rare Democrat Response

The Democratic Party's deafening silence on US President Joe Biden's son Hunter and his legal perils appeared to stop on Friday when a congressman acknowledged that the disgraced member of the First Family must be “held accountable.” Speaking to MSNBC, Rep. Jim Himes said, “Let me say something that you never heard a Republican member of Congress say in the four years of the Trump administration, which is that if Hunter Biden broke the law, he should be prosecuted."

“And it is clear that he broke the law with respect to taxes and possibly the ownership of a handgun. He should be held accountable for that," he said, slamming Republicans for not openly holding former US President Donald Trump accountable over his recent indictments.

But strongly insisting that Hunter Biden should face the legal consequences for purportedly using his father's influence to partake in wrongful acts, the US Representative said, “If he traded on his father’s influence, he should be held accountable for that. And I’m emphasizing this because you never, ever heard a Republican say the same thing about Donald Trump or his family."

Bidens face intense scrutiny as Hunter saga unfolds

While Himes called for appropriate action against the President's son, he stressed that no evidence suggested that Joe Biden connived with Hunter on any of the alleged crimes. “Now, to the question about impeachment, there is today zero evidence, zero evidence that Joe Biden, the president of the United States, knew about what his son was doing. If, if he did know about it, if he participated in that, then that is a very different conversation,” he continued.

On the contrary, House Republicans called for an impeachment probe over the Biden family's alleged shady business dealings overseas. Addressing this during a press briefing last week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the president would not pardon his son if he is convicted.