US Congressman George Santos Admits To Lying In His Resume During His Election Campaign

Republican US congressman George Santos has apologised after confessing he lied about his education and work experience in his resume, reported BBC. The congressman was recently elected on November 8 to represent part of Long Island and Queens and has been the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican. After confessing the truth about his education and work experience, Santos apologised.

"My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry," said US congress member Santos, reported BBC citing a US news report. Further, the newly elected New York congressman said that this doesn't make him a criminal and he would not be deviated from serving his two-year term in Congress.

US congressman's confession

After hitting back against the allegations that were made by a US media house, the Republican Congressman has finally admitted his lies and might face scrutiny over discrepancies in his employment and education history, as well as other public claims he has made about his biography, reported CNN.

Earlier, Santos's lawyer had called these allegations 'defamatory' and had described these allegations as a 'shotgun blast of attacks'. Further, his lawyer has claimed that the allegations are just a misinterpretation and controversial content.

Another lie made by him was that he had worked at high-profile Wall Street firms Goldman Sachs and Citigroup but in reality, he had "never worked directly" for either firm, admitting it was a "poor choice of words". Instead, Santos has worked with both firms indirectly and was connected through a company called Link Bridge where he was a vice president post.

During his campaign, he claimed that he had received a from New York City's Baruch College in 2010 however that was a lie as per the allegations made by the US news agency, reported CNN. "I didn't graduate from any institution of higher learning. I'm embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume," he said during the interview with a local US radio channel. Further, he said, "I own up to that… We do stupid things in life."

Meanwhile the democratic opponent, Robert Zimmerman has been very vocal about the current confessions made by George Santos and has asked him to resign as well. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he wrote, "George Santos admits to being a liar, a criminal & a con artist. He defrauded Nassau & Queens residents and must be held accountable by the @TheJusticeDept. & House Ethics Committee. We all know someone bought @Santos4Congress - the only question is, who?"

This was not it, the democrat Zimmerman further tweeted, "George, if that’s even your real name, if you’re so convinced that #NY3 voters still trust you - resign & run against me again in a special election. Face the voters with your real past & answer questions about your criminal history. Let the voters decide."