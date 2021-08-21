US Congressman Introduces Bill To Block Taliban From Accessing IMF Resources

With an aim to block the Taliban from accessing the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a US Congressman introduced legislation on Friday, 20 August. This comes almost a week after the Taliban's stunning takeover of Kabul. Andy Barr, Republican Leader of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security, confirmed the introduction of the 'IMF Afghan Recognition Assurance Act.' According to a report by the New York Times, IMF has announced to freeze Afghanistan's access to the emergency reserve worth USD 460 million as the country's future hangs in balance following Taliban's control. The decision was reportedly taken after the pressure by the Biden administration to make sure that the reserves did not reach the Taliban.

Legislation aims to bar the Taliban from using IMF funds

The latest legislation aims to ensure that IMF funds are not to be used by any Afghani governmental entity which is actively involved in or promoting acts of terror or the suppression of human rights. Besides, the bill also advocates the IMF not to recognise the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan under Taliban control. "The administration's decision to withhold USD 450 million in SDR's is a start, but it does not fix the underlying concern that Taliban militants may still gain access to IMF resources," said Congressman Barr. He further stated that the latest bill would allow the US to cut off Afghanistan from the IMF, unless there is a national interest to reverse the decision which ensures that the government in the war-torn country is protecting women's rights and not supporting terrorists. The IMF Afghan Recognition Assurance Act was introduced just days after Barr's letter to New York Fed President John C. Williams asking for the safeguarding of Afghani assets was withheld.

What Barr's letter demanded from New York Fed President

"Due to fast-moving events, I encourage you to engage in frequent coordination with Executive branch agencies in order to guarantee that only authorised representatives of Afghanistan, as recognised by the Secretary of State, enjoy de facto control of account access at the Fed, and that Afghanistan's account cannot benefit the Taliban's malign activities," the letter read. Barr in his letter further urged New York Fed President to scrutinise significant transactions involving Afghanistan's property at his institution and to block suspicious activity during this time of uncertainty.

(Image Credits: ANI/Representative)

(With ANI Inputs)