US Congressman Introduces New Bill Targeting China & Its Military, Calls For Sanctions

United States Congressman Andy Barr on September 22 introduced a legislation to “target sanctions against Chinese Communist Party (CCP) military or surveillance companies.” Member of the House Foreign Affairs and Financial Services Committees, Republican Andy Barr on Wednesday (local time) unveiled the bill which calls on US President Joe Biden to sanction Chinese Communist Party (CCP) military companies included in the annual listing of Department of Defence along with other such surveillance companies based out of China that pose a national security risk.

According to the official release of Barr’s office, the bill called ‘The Chinese Military and Surveillance Company Sanction Act of 2021’ will safeguard the US national security and will also limit the western capital from “fueling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) military and surveillance companies.” Barr crafted the bill as part of a broader effort by the Republicans on the Financial Services Committee to tackle the growing influence of China’s Communist Party.

In a statement, Barr said, “My legislation protects U.S. national security and the privacy of every American by imposing sanctions on companies clearly identified as Chinese Communist Party (CCP) military or surveillance companies...Without question, these companies present real and imminent threats to national security, and my bill would limit their access to capital and investment.”

“This proposal combats these threats without trying to beat China by becoming China,” Barr added. “I am committed to preserving our free market, capitalist economic principles while confronting the national security challenges we face from the CCP.”

Several Chinese companies listed in OFAC, Pentagon’s list

ANI stated, citing a New York Post report, that the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the Department of Defence or Pentagon has included several Chinese companies in the list that the US considers risky for national security. Reportedly, the supporters of the legislation have argued that it is essential to tackle the possibility of American capital pumping money to the Chinese Communist Party’s rise without hampering the investors’ ability to invest in non-threatening companies. Notably, Barr serves as the lead Republican on the Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy with jurisdiction over sanctions.

