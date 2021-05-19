US Congressman Joe Wilson Hails PM Modi's Efforts During COVID-19 Crisis

United States Congressman Joe Wilson on Tuesday showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. In addition, the Congressman has also exuded confidence that Indians will overcome the challenge. Referring to the partnership between the United States and India, Wilson remarked that he is grateful for the support efforts through Congress to supply India with the necessary equipment and aid to combat the pandemic.

'I appreciate the efforts of PM Modi'

Issuing a statement, Wilson extended sympathy to the people of India and stated that he appreciates the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said:

"As a member of the House Caucus on India and Indian-Americans and a friend of India, my thoughts and sympathies are with the great people of India during this time, and I am confident that they will overcome this challenge," he added.

Moreover, the US Congressman also asserted that those helping India should be recognised.

In a statement, the Congressman said during this time of need for the people of India, it is critical to recognize those who are helping:

"I am grateful for the friendship of the Indian-American International Chamber of Commerce, led by CEO and President KV Kumar. In response to the ongoing crisis in India, the IAICC has established a special working group with Dr. Narasimhulu Neelagaru as Chairman in coordination with Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Consul Generals of India Dr. Swati Kulkarni and Amit Kumar, to assist India in overcoming this phase of the pandemic," he said.

Wilson further added that this successful cooperative effort has yielded more than USD 2 million in medical equipment and supplies for Indian families.

COVID-19 in India

India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 2,78,719 with a record 4,329 fresh fatalities, while the single day rise in coronavirus cases stood at 2.63 lakh, the lowest in 28 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The country reported 2,63,533 new cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,52,28,996, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 2,59,170 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on April 20. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,15,96,512, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.

With PTI Inputs