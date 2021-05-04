US Congressman Urges Biden Admin To Send AstraZeneca Jabs To India Amid COVID-19 Surge

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in India during the second wave, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Tuesday urged United States President Joe Biden's administration to deploy AstraZeneca vaccines rapidly in India and other countries facing the COVID surge.

Krishnamoorthi took to Twitter and said, "As we combat COVID surges in India, other nations with our stores of AstraZeneca vaccine, I've joined with Maloney, Clyburn, Lynch in requesting a briefing from Biden admin as part of inquiry to ensure vaccines are deployed rapidly.

In his letter, he along with other Congressmen wrote, "The Administration's rapid success in protecting Americans now presents the opportunity to aid others facing deadly COVID-19 surges around the world. We commend the Administration's decision on Monday, April 26, 2021, to deploy up to 60 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to the international community. Countries such as India, Argentina, and Brazil are facing massive surges in infections. In India alone, more than one million new cases of COVID-19 were detected in just three days."

Meanwhile, the United States Department of Defense informed on Tuesday that the final two flights of COVID-19 aid to India have been delayed at least until Wednesday. The US Transportation command said the delay is due to maintenance issues.

COVID Tally In India

India continues to record more than 3 lakh COVID-19 fresh cases every 24 hours. On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry recorded 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases, which took that total tally to 1,99,25,604. In the last 24 hours, as many as, 3,417 scummed to the COVID-19 infection, taking the death toll to 2,18,959. A total of 16,29,3003 people recovered from the virus on Sunday. As per officials, there are 34,13,642 active COVID-19 cases currently in India. The vaccination mark has reached 15,71,98,207. On May 1, India started the new phase of vaccination where people above the age of 18 started getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

(With Agency Inputs)