US Congressman To China: End Military Provocation Against India; Resolve Diplomatically

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Thursday expressed deep concerns over the border standoff between India and China in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley area and called for a diplomatic resolution of the tensions between the two nations.

The US politician urged China to end its military provocations against India and pursue a diplomatic resolution to the tense border standoff in Ladakh. Raja Krishnamoorthi said this following a classified briefing on the issue by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, of which he is the first and only Indian-American member.

"I am deeply concerned about this issue, which is why I authored a bipartisan resolution overwhelmingly approved by the House urging China to end its military provocations of India and to pursue a diplomatic resolution,” Krishnamoorthi said. “I will continue to closely monitor this dispute until it is fully resolved”, he added.

India warns China against changing the status quo

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs warned China against making any further attempts to unilaterally change the status quo amid the ongoing standoff. On multiple occasions since May 2020, the Indian Army has foiled the design of the People's Liberation Army of China to intrude into the country. Speaking to the media, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that the Foreign Ministers of the two nations had reached an agreement during their meeting on September 10 outlining the way forward. He stressed that there should be strict adherence to the bilateral protocols with a focus on easing tensions in the friction areas.

Anurag Srivastava remarked, "The Chinese side should sincerely work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols on the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas. We hope the Chinese side will strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and not make further attempts to unilaterally change the status quo."

