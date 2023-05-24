US Congressmen Write To Speaker Urging To Invite PM Modi For US Congress’ Joint Session

Two US Congressmen Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz have written a letter and requested the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a joint address to the US Congress during his visit to the US. PM Modi earlier addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress during his visit to the US in June 2016.

PM Modi is scheduled for an official state visit to the US on June 22 following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Significantly under the presidentship of Joe Biden the honour of state dinner has been accorded to Emmanuel Macron, President of France and to the president of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol. PM Modi will be the third head of state to be accorded the honour.

Honoured & privileged to address a joint meeting of the US Congress. Here is my speech. https://t.co/rEw8uuhhEk pic.twitter.com/HxiEzX0Jbq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2016

‘Most critical partner to countering China’: US Congressmen

President Biden has invited PM Modi for a state dinner which shows utmost respect for him said the Congressmen in the letter, “President Biden is hosting Prime Minister Modi for an Official State Visit and a State Dinner. As State Dinners have come to signify the President's utmost respect for visiting heads of state, granting a joint address to Congress is a commensurate honour for the leader of the world's largest democracy and perhaps the most critical partner to countering China in the 21st century.”

US Congressmen Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz wrote to Speaker Kevin McCarthy urging him to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a joint address to Congress in their capacity as co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.



PM Modi will… pic.twitter.com/jJ2hHmIQwP — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

The letter also mentioned the bilateral and multilateral engagements with India to enhance cooperation between the two nations and that PM Modi’s address to the Congress will provide members from across political sections to engage in a constructive dialogue, “the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, involving the United States, India, Japan, and Australia, has

provided a platform for our countries to engage in meaningful discussions on shared regional and global security interests. The US and India have established cooperation in various fields through dialogues like the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. These dialogues cover a wide range of areas such as space, health, energy, counterterrorism, climate action, cybersecurity, education, trade policies, defence, and counternarcotics efforts.”

The strong presence of the Indian diaspora in the USA also holds the potential for deep collaboration between India and USA, the request letter mentioned, “The strength of our strategic partnership is further amplified by the strong people-to-people ties between our nations. The four million-strong Indian American diaspora and vibrant educational exchanges between our countries exemplify the deep connection and potential for collaboration,” and thus, “We believe that a joint address to Congress would provide an invaluable opportunity for members on both sides of the aisle to engage in constructive dialogue on matters of mutual interest and concern.”

