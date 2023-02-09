US Congresswoman Boebert Denounces Former Twitter Executives In Congressional Hearing

US Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticised the former executives of Twitter on Wednesday, Vijaya Gadde, and Yoel Roth over conspiracy with the FBI and outlined the incident of banning her Twitter account, reported ANI. The US Congresswoman made allegations and blamed Twitter executives for redacting several important stories. The Republicans denounced the social media executives, including former Twitter's deputy counsel James Baker, over handling of the story regarding the stealing of Hunter Biden's laptop (son of US President Joe Biden).

Boebert lambasts social executives

During the court case, Lauren Boebert asked, "Mr Roth, and Miss Gaddy, did either of you approve the shadow banning of my account at Lauren Bobert? Yes or no?"

She continued, "Well, let me refresh your memory, because, on March 12, 2021, and Mr Ross, I know you looked at it because fascist Twitter 1.0 had a public interest exceptions policy, which means for members of Congress to be shadowbanned, it had to go before you, Mr Roth. So I'll ask again, did you shadow-ban my account? Yes or no?," asked Boebert to the executives for their collusion with the FBI.

To which Roth responded, "Again, not to the best of my recollection." Further, Boebert asked again, "So the answer is Mr Roth? Yes. You did. I found out last night from Twitter staff that you suppressed my account for this tweet."

While addressing a combative hearing, the US Congresswomen also blamed Twitter's former deputy general counsel, James Baker (a former top Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) lawyer) for allegedly censoring important information.

Even Mr Baker said that there was no collusion between the federal government and Twitter. But, Mr Baker, that's you. You are the collusion between the federal government and the FBI. Now, this is such a problem because we're seeing censorship all over," said Boebert in the Congressional hearing.

While talking about Jim Baker, she said that he has "silenced members of Congress from communicating with their constituents" and silenced her from "communicating with the American people over a freaking joke".