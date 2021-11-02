US: Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney To Introduce Bill To Make Diwali A Federal Holiday

Democratic Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney on Wednesday, 3 November, will be introducing a bill in Congress, which aims to establish Diwali as a federal holiday in the US. According to ANI, Maloney, who is a Congresswoman from New York, will be joined by members of the Indian Caucus, including lawmakers Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi, to introduce her legislation at the Hill. Additionally, Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director, Indiaspora, will also join Maloney, who has been a long supporter of the Indian diaspora.

Now, if the bill gets approval, the holiday would be observed in federal institutions. It is to mention that in the past Maloney has successfully worked with advocates across the nation and led efforts in Congress to appeal to the US Postal Service to approve and issue a commemorative stamp honouring Diwali, which has been in circulation since 2016. She relentlessly even fought for this cause as she felt that a “relatively small action” would hold great meaning for millions of people.

“Until the stamp was issued, Diwali was the only major holiday for which there was no stamp. There are stamps issued for Christmas, Hannukah, Eid and Kwanzaa, but for some incomprehensible reason, Diwali was never honored. I knew that needed to change,” Maloney had said.

Happy 5 year anniversary to the Diwali Stamp! Proud to have led the legislation that helped make this happen! Read all about the 7-year saga to get this stamp in circulation below. 👇https://t.co/vCFk0uWsya — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) November 2, 2021

US officials celebrate Diwali

Last week, US lawmakers and top officials of the White House celebrated Diwali with the Indian diaspora at Capitol Hill. During the programme, the diaspora honoured some of the top Indian Americans in US President Joe Biden's administration. The top Indian Americans who were honoured included Vice Admiral Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and Neera Tanden, Senior Advisor and Staff Secretary to President Biden.

During the celebration, the traditional 'Diya' was lightened and several lawmakers made their remarks. Congressman Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Congressman Ro Khanna and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi addressed the community members. Speaking to ANI, Ami Bera highlighted that the Diwali celebration is not only about Indian Americans but also the members of the Congress, including both Republicans and Democrats.

"As an Indian American to see the Diwali celebrations getting bigger at the Hill, is not just about Indian Americans but also members of the Congress both Republicans and Democrats. Diwali is about coming together and enlightenment, that's something to remember," Bera said.

(With inputs from ANI)