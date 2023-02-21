US Congresswoman Slams Biden For Visiting Ukraine, Says This Could Lead US Into World War

After US President Joe Biden paid a surprise visit to war-ravaged Ukraine and met his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy, the move has been criticised by opposition who claimed that this action would lead America into a world war. According to a Sputnik report, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday said Biden's visit to Ukraine "would lead the United States to a world war."

She further went on to say that Biden didn’t visit East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day and rather he chose to visit a non-NATO country, whose leader is dragging the United States to world war. "Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio, on President’s Day. He went to Ukraine, a non-NATO nation whose leader is an actor, and is apparently now commanding our United States military in a world war," Greene said on Twitter.

What happened in Ohio? Why did congresswoman want Biden to visit East Palestine?

A train carrying 20 cars with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine on February 3, in Ohio. The derailment sparked a huge fire, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars in order to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals such as hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene into the environment, making it difficult for the people residing near the area to breathe. According to the Sputnik report, nearly 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the site of the train derailment.

Biden assures 'unwavering support' for Ukraine to face Russia

US President Biden paid a surprise visit to the capital of embattled Ukraine on Monday, where he met his Ukrainian counterpart and expressed America’s "unwavering support" for the effort to face Russian forces as the conflict reaches the end of its first year.

Amid the echoing sounds of the Russian rockets and air raid alerts all across Kyiv, Biden addressed the people of Ukraine and declared, "Putin’s war of conquest is failing." He said, "Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided."

He went on to say, "Putin thought he could outlast us." "I don’t think he’s thinking that right now." "He’s just been plain wrong." Biden further said, "One year later, the evidence is right here in this room." "We stand here together."

Image: AP