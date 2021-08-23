US: Conservative Radio Host Phil Valentine, Who Was Skeptical Of Vaccine, Dies Of COVID

A conservative US talk radio host who was a vaccine skeptic has died in hospital from complications related to coronavirus that he contracted last month. According to AP, Phil Valentine, who hosted ‘The Phil Valentine Show’ on WWTN-FM in Nashville, Tennessee, was a vocal critic of vaccines before having a change of heart after becoming seriously ill himself. The 61-year-old’s death was announced in a tweet on Saturday by the Nashville radio station.

As per reports, Valentine was skeptical of coronavirus vaccines and mask. Back in July, he had announced that he had contracted the deadly virus. He later told his listeners that his symptoms included coughing, congestion, and fatigue which he said: “hurts like crap”.

He told his listeners to consider, “If I get this COVID thing, do I have a chance of dying from it?” If so, he advised them to get vaccinated. He said he chose not to get vaccinated because he thought he probably wouldn’t die. However, a week after contracting the virus, Valentine's family said in a statement that he had been hospitalized with "covid pneumonia" and was in the critical care unit breathing with the assistance of an oxygen tank.

Following his admission into a critical care unit, Mark Valentine said his brother regretted that “he wasn’t a more vocal advocate of the vaccination”. “I know if he were able to tell you this, he would tell you, ’Go get vaccinated. Quit worrying about the politics. Quit worrying about all the conspiracy theories,” Mark Valentine told The Tennessean on July 25. “He regrets not being more adamant about getting the vaccine. Look at the dadgum data,” Mark added.

About Phil Valentine

Valentine had been a radio personality since he was 20. He became a popular conservative host by railing against a state income tax proposed by Republican then-Gov. Don Sundquist. His programme grew into a nationally syndicated show that aired for 12 years on as many as 100 stations. At the end of the run, the 61-year-old signed a three-year deal in 2019 that kept him on 99.7 WTN.

Back in December, he had said that he believed the only people that needed to get COVID-19 vaccines were those with "underlying health issues”. On his radio show, Valentine would often sing a song called "Vaxman", a parody of The Beatles' song "Taxman”. He would sing, "'Cause I'm the Vaxman, yeah I'm the Vaxman. If you don't like me coming round, be thankful I don't hold you down".

(With inputs from AP)