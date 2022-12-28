US Considers New Restrictions For Chinese Travellers Due To COVID Data Obscurity By China

As COVID-19 infections in China surge, officials in the US are considering new restrictions on travellers from China due to concerns about a surge in cases and a lack of transparency from the Chinese government.

"There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing COVID-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data," US officials said in a statement quoted by news agencies. "Without this data, it is becoming increasingly difficult for public health officials to ensure that they will be able to identify any potential new variants and take prompt measures to reduce the spread," the official added.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Japan, India and Malaysia have expressed concern as well, the officials noted. Japan recently announced it will require a negative COVID test upon arrival for travellers from China and Malaysia. “It has announced new tracking and surveillance measures also,” the officials noted.

“The US is following the science and advice of public health experts, consulting with partners and considering taking similar steps we can take to protect the American people,” the officials said.

Chinese people have rushed to book overseas travel after Beijing announced it would reopen its borders next month. Passport applications for Chinese citizens wishing to travel internationally will resume from 8 January, the immigration administration said. It follows an announcement on Monday that ended almost three years of strict quarantine rules for arrivals. Travel sites have since reported a spike in traffic.

Before the relaxation of travel rules, people were strongly discouraged from travelling abroad. The sale of the outbound group and package travel was banned, according to marketing solutions company Dragon Trail International, reported BBC. Within half an hour of Monday's notice that China's borders would reopen, data from travel site Trip.com, cited in Chinese media, showed searches for popular destinations had increased ten-fold year-on-year. Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand and South Korea were the most popular destinations.

Beijing authorities have acknowledged the outbreak is "impossible" to track and have done away with much-maligned case tallies, in addition to narrowing the criteria by which Covid fatalities are counted. China's loosening of measures effectively brings the curtain down on a zero-Covid regime of mass testing, lockdowns and long quarantines that has roiled supply chains and buffeted business engagement with the world's second-largest economy. Beijing's foreign ministry on Tuesday said that countries should uphold "scientific and appropriate" disease controls that "should not affect normal personnel exchanges".