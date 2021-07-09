US Considers Visas For Vulnerable Afghan Women After Troops Pull Out From Afghanistan

The Biden administration is considering granting visas to vulnerable Afghan women including politicians, journalists, and activists. Human rights groups have been urging the White House to grant 2,000 visas specifically for vulnerable women who might face threat after US troops exit from Afghanistan. Nearly 18,000 translators and interpreters have applied for Special Immigration Visa.

The human rights groups have informed the government and White House that their life is in danger, according to ANI citing The Khaama Press. They have told the White House that Taliban are targeting women journalists, activists and politicians. Taliban has reportedly said that the interpreters who have helped in military missions of US troops will have to repent for their actions.

The Biden administration has not yet given a nod to the recommendation made by the human rights group. The United States has recently withdrawn almost 90 percent of its troops from Afghanistan. As the US troops are leaving from Afghanistan, there is a surge in attacks on the civilians by the Taliban. Amid the surge in attacks on the civilians by the Taliban, US embassy in Kabul noted that the Taliban violates the human rights of Afghans and is bringing hardship to the people of the country. Ross Wilson, who serves as Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Kabul, wrote on his Twitter account, "The Taliban offensive is bringing hardship to communities across Afghanistan already grappling with drought, poverty & COVID. It violates Afghans' human rights and provokes fear that a system this country’s citizens do not support will be imposed."

(1/2) The Taliban offensive is bringing hardship to communities across Afghanistan already grappling with drought, poverty & COVID. It violates Afghans' human rights and provokes fear that a system this country’s citizens do not support will be imposed. — Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson (@USAmbKabul) July 7, 2021

(2/2) We call on the Taliban to negotiate in good faith and with a genuine will to bring about a political settlement and a permanent end to fighting. #CeasefireNow — Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson (@USAmbKabul) July 7, 2021

It is worth mentioning that the US troops departure began after Biden announced a full withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, which would end America’s forces' involvement in Afghanistan. The pentagon has said that the withdrawal of US forces is 90 per cent complete. US President Joe Biden on July 8 will offer his extensive comments to date about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. Biden will be delivering a major policy speech on Afghan and an update on the withdrawal of US troops after a meeting with his national security team.

