US Contacted North Korea To Engage In Dialogue But Got No Response, Says White House

The White House on Monday confirmed that US President Joe Biden’s administration has reached out to North Korea for talks but hasn’t received any response yet. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki acknowledged media reports over the weekend claiming the US had secretly approached North Korea for a dialogue and is still awaiting response. Psaki told reporters that the new administration did reach out to North Korea through multiple channels, but did not receive any response from Pyongyang.

US-North Korea talks

Last weekend, USA TODAY had reported that the US government had secretly contacted North Korea in February to start a diplomatic dialogue. After the new administration took over in January, it had made clear that Biden’s government is going to create a fresh policy for North Korea, a unitary one-party state in Asia that has been a problem for successive American leaders. Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken had informed the Senate in January that the new administration will conduct a review of North Korea policy to look for ways to increase pressure on Pyongyang.

North Korea has remained a matter of American national security for decades and the new president at the White House will look to correct the past mistakes of his predecessors, including Donald Trump, who became the first US President in history to meet with a North Korean dictator. Trump met Kim Jong Un twice in the last four years but failed to reach a consensus on the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, which is the main concern for Washington.