US Continues To Suffer Economic Strain, Unemployment Benefit Claims Hit 41 Million Mark

Around 2.1 million people applied for US unemployment benefits last week, as the country continues to suffer from the cascading effects of the coronavirus. As per the numbers released by US Labour Department, the figure has fallen on a week-on-week basis but the country continues to suffer from serious economic strain.

Unemployment surges in US

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 2,123,000 for the week ending 5/23 (-323,000).



Insured unemployment was 21,052,000 for the week ending 5/16 (-3,860,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) May 28, 2020

The Labour department's release read, "In the week ending May 23, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 2,123,000, a decrease of 323,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 8,000 from 2,438,000 to 2,446,000. The 4-week moving average was 2,608,000, a decrease of 436,000 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 2,000 from 3,042,000 to 3,044,000."

The latest job-loss figures from the US Labor Department bring the running total to 41 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits since March.

Meanwhile, the US's economy is shrinking at an even faster pace than initially estimated in the first three months of this year with economists continuing to expect a far worse outcome in the current April-June quarter.

Earlier in May, Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, reportedly warned that the US unemployment rate could rise to 25 percent amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at a virtual web press conference, the Fed Chairman Powell had earlier said that it is the “worst-ever” economy with only lingering hopes for the rebound from the novel coronavirus.

Jerome Powell said the data for the second quarter was worse than any data he had seen for the economy and attributed it as a direct consequence of the pandemic. Further indicative of the crisis, he said that the recovery would be “long and painful”. Powell regretted the gravity of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus and said it was worse than 1930s.

