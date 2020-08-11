US Contractor Warned About Explosive Material In Beirut At Least 4 Years Ago: Report

An American contractor had reportedly warned the United States at least four years ago about the potentially explosive chemicals stored in unsafe conditions in Beirut’s port. Lebanese officials have said that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in agricultural fertilizers and bombs, stored at Beirut’s portside caused the explosion which tore through the city.

According to a New York Times report, an American port security expert spotted the presence of highly explosive materials during a safety inspection. The report, citing a diplomatic cable, said that a US State Department official denied any knowledge about the contractor’s findings. If the report is to be believed, it could be a major setback for the US since Western diplomats lost two colleagues in the blast and several left injured.

On August 8, the Dutch foreign ministry said that Hedwig Waltmans-Molier, wife of a Dutch ambassador lost succumbed to injuries sustained in the blast. Waltmans-Molier’s last role was as HR partner within the ministry’s HR department. She worked both from the Hague and from Beirut, where her husband is the Dutch ambassador. A German consular officer was also killed in the explosion.

Lebanon govt resigns

According to media reports, Lebanese security officials had also warned President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab in July about the ammonium nitrate kept at Beirut port. Security officials reportedly wrote a letter to the president and the prime minister just two weeks before the incident took place. The reference about the letter is included in a report prepared by the General Directorate of State Security about what went down before the blast.

Following massive protests against the government's negligence, Lebanon’s Prime Minister announced his resignation on August 10. In a brief televised speech, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that he is taking “a step back” so he can stand with the people “and fight the battle for change alongside them.”

“I declare today the resignation of this government. May God protect Lebanon,” he added.

(Image: AP)