US Cop Accused Of Pepper-spraying And Pointing Gun At Black Army Officer Fired

One of the two cops has been fired after a Black US Army officer filed a lawsuit against two Virginia police officers for pepper-spraying and pointing their guns at him. According to The Associated Press, the town of Windsor said that it joined calls from elections officials, including Governor Ralph Northam, in requesting an investigation by Virginia State Police into the December 2020 encounter in which two officers were accused of drawing their guns, pointing them at US Army second lieutenant Caron Nazario and using a slang term to suggest he was facing execution. A lawsuit filed against the cops revealed that Nazario was even knocked to the ground by Police officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker. As per The Guardian report, Nazario filed the lawsuit earlier this month in which he said that his rights were violated during the stop at a gas station in Windsor

On April 11, the Windsor officials said that an internal investigation opened at the time into the use of force determined that the department policy wasn’t followed. In a statement, the officials said that disciplinary action was taken and Gutierrez has since been fired. They added that departmentwide requirements for additional training were also implemented beginning in January.

The statement read, “The Town of Windsor prides itself in its small-town charm and the community-wide respect of its Police Department. Due to this, we are saddened for events like this to cast our community in a negative light. Rather than deflect criticism, we have addressed these matters with our personnel administratively, we are reaching out to community stakeholders to engage in dialogue, and commit ourselves to additional discussions in the future”.

In a separate Twitter statement, Governor Northam called the December 2020 encounter “disturbing”. He said that he has directed State Police to review what happened. Further, he added that the officials must keep working to ensure that enforcement of law is fair and equitable and people are held accountable.

My statement on the encounter between Lieutenant Caron Nazario and two officers from the Windsor Police Department: pic.twitter.com/GcfL5YeIRm — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 11, 2021

Body camera footage of the incident

Meanwhile, body camera footage showed that Nazario was dressed in uniform with his hands held in the air outside the driver’s side window as he told the armed officers, “I am honestly afraid to get out”. The clip showed that the two officers drew their guns and pointed at the army officer. They used slang term suggesting that Nazario was facing execution before pepper-spraying and knocking him to the ground.

