US Cop Confronts Teen Eating In McDonald's Parking Lot; Opens Fire At Him Multiple Times

A shocking video of police brutality has emerged from the United States where a San Antonio police officer shot at and injured a teenage boy who had been sitting in a car and eating a meal in a McDonald's parking lot on October 2. The police officer has been fired following the awful incident.

The police body-camera footage shows the teenager, Erik Cantu, sitting in the driver's seat eating a burger with a 17-year-old girl sitting in the passenger's seat. When the police personnel tells him to get out, the startled boy backs the car away.

The police officer, who is still in his probationary period, fired multiple rounds as Cantu drove away. The teenager is hospitalised with multiple gunshot wounds.

The officer was on the spot after a fast-food eatery on Blanco Road alarmed police for an unrelated disturbance call, according to police.

In a video statement, Captain Alyssa Campos, the department's training commander said, "As the officer attempted to gather information from witnesses, he noticed a vehicle that had evaded him the day before the officer attempted a stop because the registered license plate did not match the actual vehicle."

The teenager's car was not the subject of the disturbance call. Believing that the car was stolen, the officer called for cover but confronted the vehicle before the force arrived.

The officer had charged the teenager with evading detention and assaulting him (claiming that he was struck by the car's door). However, both the charges have been dismissed against the teen and the case is closed.

A probe has been launched against the police officer. The condition of Erik Cantu is said to be stable.