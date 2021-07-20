US Cop Hailed As 'hero' For Saving Stabbed Victim's Life With Empty Chips Packet And Tape

A stunning dramatic video shared by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) shows its officer using an empty bag of potato chips and some tape to treat a stabbed victim’s wound. While the incident took place on July 7, the video was posted on social media on July 17 and authorities said that the unique resort of the NYPD officer ultimately saved the life of the victim. The officer Ronald Kennedy arrived at the scene in Harlem earlier this month and immediately approached the victim who was stabbed in the chest.

In the 1.42-minute-long video footage captured from a body cam during the incident, Kennedy can be heard saying, “Go get me a bag of potato chips right now,” him approaching the victim. A man nearby can be seen running into the store behind them and then returning with a bag of potato chips. Thereafter, the NYPD officer, who is now being hailed as a 'hero', emptied the bag and asked for tape. The victim can be heard saying, “He caught me in my lung.” To this, Kennedy replied “I know, I know...Just relax.”

Kennedy then called out for at least two people who were also near to help and lay the victim down on his back. It was then when the NYPD officer began taping the chip bag onto the victim’s chest to cover the wound and slow the extensive bleeding until the ambulance finally arrived at the scene. Kennedy can also be heard saying, “We got you, we got you.”

Physician credits Kennedy for saving victim

As per reports, when Emergency Medical Service arrived on the scene, it removed Kennedy’s bandage made of empty chips bag and tape and transferred the victim onto a stretcher and admitted him to Harlem Hospital. Reportedly, a Harlem hospital physician said that Kennedy’s expeditious action saved the victim’s life. However, it still remains unclear if the suspect involved in the stabbing was arrested at the time.

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, people across the United States along with other nations hailed Kennedy. One of the Twitter users said, “WOW!!! Officer Kennedy is a true hero! Awesome job and quick thinking. God bless him and the NYPD!! I appreciate all of you! Be safe.” Another user said, “What an amazing, quick thinking, under pressure act this was! Absolutely fantastic job by Officer Kennedy Clapping hands signClapping hands sign Just know that your story has reached Australia and I also thank you for your service even as a non-US citizen.”

