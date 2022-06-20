US: Cop Hospitalised As Multiple People Shot At In Washington DC, Probe Underway

Multiple people, including a police officer, were shot at in the US capital of Washington DC, days after POTUS Joe Biden called for stricter gun laws. In a tweet, DC Police informed that the mass shooting took place late on Sunday on 14th and U Streets in Northwest. Following the shooting, the area has been cordoned off by the Metropolitan police. A probe into the incident has also been initiated.

MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 20, 2022

Cop hospitalised, traffic halted

Meanwhile, DC Police confirmed that the cop who was shot at had been taken to hospital and was in stable condition. The department has not yet confirmed the number of casualties or the time of the mass shooting. However, ABC News reported that the Metropolitan police department responded to the incident at 8:20 pm on Sunday. Meanwhile, a separate report by WTop revealed that the attack took place in the area where the Juneteenth celebration was going on.

MPD Activity at 14th St & U St, NW

⛔️14th St, NW btw V St & Wallach Pl, NW

⛔️U St, NW btw 13th St & 15th St, NW

⛔️T St, NW btw 16th St, NW & Georgia Ave, NW

⛔️Florida Ave, NW btw 15th St, NW & Georgia Ave, NW

🚗 All Closures are in both directions // Watch for MPD direction — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) June 20, 2022

The issue of gun violence has gained momentum in the country vis-a-vis recent incidents of mass shootings. Last month, Texas police confirmed that at least 19 children and 2 teachers were killed by the 18-year-old shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Later, the Public Chief Commander admitted the incident commander made the wrong decision to wait for the tactical team and not enter the building immediately.

(File Image: AP)