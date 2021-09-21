US: Cops Save Kitten Stuck Inside Car Engine, Netizens Call It 'great Job'; Watch

When Ramapo Police Department in the US received a call from a lady complaining about a scary incident that took place outside her house, the security official immediately rushed to the scene and found a little kitten was stuck inside a car's engine. "After a lengthy struggle," the police officials managed to pull the cat out of the engine, and the video of the unusual rescue was posted on social media by the Ramapo Police Department.

Sharing the video, the cops explained how they responded to the situation and saved the cat. They said, "Officer Genito, Officer Simpson, and Dog Control Officer McGrath responded to a residence on Viola Rd in New Hempstead for a report of a kitten that was trapped in the engine compartment of a vehicle". Due to the heroic effort, the Police officials managed to remove the kitten from the engine. "After a lengthy struggle, the officers were able to safely remove the kitten from the car," said the Ramapo Police Department on a social media post.

Ramapo Police officials save a kitten stuck inside a car engine | Watch

On Thursday, Officer Genito, Officer Simpson, and Dog Control Officer McGrath responded to a residence on Viola Rd for a report of a kitten that was trapped in the engine compartment of a car. After a lengthy struggle, they were able to safely remove the kitten from the car. 🐈 pic.twitter.com/eaSUvPISoo — Ramapo Police Dept. (@Ramapo_PD) September 19, 2021

In the video, three policemen are trying to pull out the kitten that is stuck inside the front part of the car's engine. They also opened up the lower part of the car during the rescue operation, and finally, after much struggle, they safely removed the kitten. The video of the rescue was posted on September 19, and since then, it has attracted huge views and a flood of comments.

Users on social media appreciated the efforts of security officials, while some enquired about how the cat got into the engine. One user who saw the video said, "Great save! "Is anyone adopting the cute little munchkin?" A second person's comment read, "Thank you for rescuing that poor baby. I hope it gets a good home. " A third person enquired, "Why did it go into the engine? Is it feral?".

