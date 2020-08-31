US: Coronavirus Cases Surpass 6 Million Mark As Midwest States Witness Spike

On August 30, cases of novel coronavirus surpassed six million mark in the United States of America, and according to data Midwest states of USA reported an increase in infection cases. States like Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa, and South Dakota have recently witnessed a single-day record spike in COVID-19 cases and other states like Montana and Idaho are seeing record numbers of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

At the national level number of new cases of virus, deaths, and hospitalization has witnessed dip, but on the other hand, new infection hotspots are emerging in the Midwest states of the United States. According to international media reports, many new cases in Iowa state are reported from counties, these counties are home to Universities like Iowa State University and the University of Iowa and some college and university campuses are taking the in-person class and recently these campuses witnessed virus outbreak when students returned to classes, this forced some educational institutes to switch to online mode.

One of the reasons, behind the rise in cases, is an annual motorcycle rally in South Dakota, In this rally, around 365,000 people participated and later the health department found 88 cases of a novel coronavirus, which emerged from the rally. Trump administration’s last week guidance on testing is facing paradox by State governments and health experts, according to the new guidance, people exposed to the virus and have no symptoms may not need testing. But on the other hand, Public health officials believe that the United States needs to do more testing to stop the spread of the contagious virus.

The US found its first re-infected case

A new study has found that a young adult in Nevada, US has been re-infected with the novel coronavirus, marking the first confirmed case of reinfection in the country and the fourth in the world. According to the online preprint of a study that has not been reviewed by outside experts yet, researchers have found the first possible case of virus reinfection in the US after a 25-year-old in Nevada tested positive the second time. The team at the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine and the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory reported that genetic tests indicated the patient was infected with two different varieties of the virus.

