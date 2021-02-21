US Corporates Cut-down Political Donations By More Than 90% In January: Report

America's 10 big corporate companies have cut-down their political donations for the month of January by roughly one-tenth of what they gave away during the same period in 2017. The major American corporates, which include names such as Comcast Inc, AT&T, Microsoft Corp, Walmart Inc, have slashed their donations to federal candidates by more than 90%, as per their latest Election Commission filing, which has been reviewed by Reuters.

147 Republican lawmakers didn't receive donations

This comes after some of America's biggest names in the corporate sector suspended donations to Republican lawmakers following their vote against the certification of US President Joe Biden during the joint congressional session that took place hours after the January 6 Capitol Hill riot. According to reports, several companies halted donations to 147 GOP Congress members after the January 6 riot as they supported former President Donald Trump's unfounded claims of "election fraud" during the certification of Biden's win.

The latest report says that the 10 companies who slashed their political donations for the month of January, were amongst the firms that stopped funding to the 147 Republican Congress members. The 10 companies reportedly made $13,000 in donations through their political action committees (PAC) this January as opposed to nearly $1,90,000 during the same period in 2017.

The 10 companies had reportedly donated $10 million during the last election season between 2019-2020, of which $2 million had gone to the 147 Republican lawmakers, who are currently being boycotted for their vote last month in an attempt to block Biden's victory. PACs of these 10 companies had explicitly said after the January 6 Capitol Hill attack that they would slash their political donations.

